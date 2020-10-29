Life Sony’s new PlayStation is making Japan cross The decision to globally standardise the celebrated console’s controller buttons is a game-changer BL PREMIUM

Tokyo — Sifting through the clutter just on our Tokyo apartment’s dining table, the maru circle symbol — mostly accompanied somewhere nearby with its opposite, the batsu cross — makes 34 separate appearances.

Wherever you look, they are there: Shibuya ward’s new recycling guidelines; the assembly instructions for a standard lamp; teachers’ marks on the children’s homework. If the search were extended across the whole house, the maru-batsu appearances would certainly number in the thousands.