Sony’s new PlayStation is making Japan cross
The decision to globally standardise the celebrated console’s controller buttons is a game-changer
29 October 2020 - 05:08
Tokyo — Sifting through the clutter just on our Tokyo apartment’s dining table, the maru circle symbol — mostly accompanied somewhere nearby with its opposite, the batsu cross — makes 34 separate appearances.
Wherever you look, they are there: Shibuya ward’s new recycling guidelines; the assembly instructions for a standard lamp; teachers’ marks on the children’s homework. If the search were extended across the whole house, the maru-batsu appearances would certainly number in the thousands.
