Mushrooms can be mind-altering — but do they have minds?
Known for their taste, health benefits and ‘magical’ properties, some fungi have alarming powers
29 October 2020 - 05:10
A wet start to October has brought mushrooms up all over the place. Other fungi have appeared with them. One has just killed one of my 30-year-old ornamental pear trees. Suddenly all its leaves turned brown and it will have to come down and be burnt immediately. As it belongs with another 40 pear trees in four interrelated avenues, I am not exactly content. A honey fungus is probably the culprit.
Do we understand what is going on at the fungal level of life? It is certainly much in the news. Kew has just published its report for 2020 on the state of the world’s plants and fungi. So much remains unknown.
