Private jets take off as wealthy flyers seek to avoid virus Flights outpace commercial airlines as more passengers are prepared to pay a premium for safety

Soaring numbers of wealthy flyers are switching to private jets to reduce the risk of catching coronavirus from other passengers on regular commercial flights.

Several private jet operators and brokers have reported an influx of business from first-time users who are happy to pay a premium for a bespoke itinerary, involving minimal contact with the travelling public.