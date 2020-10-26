Is the mute button turning us into cyborgs?
The long-term effects of remote working are eroding the boundaries of basic human decency
26 October 2020 - 05:05
London — Who would have imagined for a moment that the most powerful, most influential, most maddening bit of technology to have inveigled its way into our lives in 2020 would be a tiny little icon depicting a microphone that sits on the edge of our screens?
But if you wanted to summarise the experience brought about by the exigencies of the work-from-home environment, you could reduce it all to these three words: “You’re on mute!”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now