Zoom to cash in on success with apps and events during pandemic Bid to turn online meetings habit into more central part of users' lives

Zoom is bringing applications and paid-for events to its video meetings service, in a bid to consolidate its grip on the huge new audience that flocked to its platform during the pandemic.

The move marks the San Francisco-based company’s first attempt to turn the online meetings habit developed by hundreds of millions of people this year into a more central part of their lives, while laying foundations for a wider business with interactive video at its core.