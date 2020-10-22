Zoom to cash in on success with apps and events during pandemic
Bid to turn online meetings habit into more central part of users’ lives
22 October 2020 - 15:49
Zoom is bringing applications and paid-for events to its video meetings service, in a bid to consolidate its grip on the huge new audience that flocked to its platform during the pandemic.
The move marks the San Francisco-based company’s first attempt to turn the online meetings habit developed by hundreds of millions of people this year into a more central part of their lives, while laying foundations for a wider business with interactive video at its core.
