Life To truffle country via a drive-in: the joy of escapism Art allows us to journey beyond our restricted daily lives into imaginative realms

Is it possible to stumble upon joy in these troubled times? It’s certainly a challenge as new lockdowns loom in parts of Europe, political angst hangs over the US and economic gloom spreads.

Two weeks ago, however, I did experience some merry moments: I went with friends to a festival screening of a new documentary (made by a group that includes an acquaintance of mine) about the unlikely topic of truffle hunting.