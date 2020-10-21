Covid-19 nostalgia for the days of taking wing
From airline food to mindless movies, grounded travellers are missing being up in the air
21 October 2020 - 05:03
The world’s airlines are carrying only 10% of the international passengers they would normally expect, according to the International Air Transport Association. What are the other 90% missing about flying? Some, it surprisingly seems, are missing airline food.
Singapore Airlines added extra sittings after its initial offer of lunch or dinner this weekend on a grounded Airbus A380 sold out in 30 minutes. Admittedly, these meals, priced from S$50 in economy to S$600 in a first-class suite, aren’t the only food on offer. If you don’t fancy the “signature international Singapore Airlines dishes”, you can choose from a menu created by Singaporean cookery writer and chef Shermay Lee.
