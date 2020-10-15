Life Apple enters 5G market with new line of iPhones The company hopes to spark an upgrade cycle heading into the holiday season BL PREMIUM

Apple introduced a redesigned line-up of iPhones enabled for 5G network speeds on Tuesday, promising to usher in a “new era” for its flagship product.

The four new 5G smartphones are intended to give customers a range of options as the $2-trillion company heads into a holiday quarter when it is expected to sell upwards of 80-million phones.