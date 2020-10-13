BIG READ: Why loneliness fuels populism
As curbs on socialising return in many countries, we need to examine the link between isolation and the politics of intolerance
13 October 2020 - 05:10
White hair. Pink nose. Tail. The mouse is three months old. He’s been in a cage for four weeks in a period of enforced solitude. But today he will get a visitor.
A new mouse enters his cage, “our” mouse sizes him up — there’s “an initial pattern of exploratory activity”, as the researchers running this trial will put it. Then suddenly our mouse makes a startling move. He stands on his back legs, rattles his tail and aggressively bites the intruder, wrestling him to the ground.
