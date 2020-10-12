Why jokes at work make more sense than ever
The good news is you do not even need to be provably funny, as long as you can show you have a sense of humour
12 October 2020 - 05:05
I have been lucky to have worked with a lot of clever, funny people and I thought of them all last week as I watched Boris Johnson make an online speech to his Conservative party’s virtual annual conference.
There he stood, hands air-jabbing, hair skew-whiff, as he grumbled about having to talk to a camera in a lifeless London studio instead of the noisy hall in Birmingham that would have been the venue if it weren’t for Covid-19.
