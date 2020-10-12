Life Why jokes at work make more sense than ever The good news is you do not even need to be provably funny, as long as you can show you have a sense of humour BL PREMIUM

I have been lucky to have worked with a lot of clever, funny people and I thought of them all last week as I watched Boris Johnson make an online speech to his Conservative party’s virtual annual conference.

There he stood, hands air-jabbing, hair skew-whiff, as he grumbled about having to talk to a camera in a lifeless London studio instead of the noisy hall in Birmingham that would have been the venue if it weren’t for Covid-19.