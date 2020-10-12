Life Hotspots of resurgent Covid erode faith in ‘herd immunity’ Infection rates rise again in cities where some hoped a form of protection had been achieved BL PREMIUM

For a short time the Brazilian city of Manaus, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, offered a glimmer of hope in the search for herd immunity from Covid-19.

After a devastating wave in May killed about 3,400 people and infected many more, the prevalence of the virus subsided rapidly, leading some scientists to theorise that the city of 2-million had reached a form of collective immunity.