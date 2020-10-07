MICHAEL SKAPINKER: Test-before-you-board is the best route back to air travel
Governments should aim for a common standard that allows travellers to fly again as did previous generations with infectious outbreaks then
07 October 2020 - 05:05
In 1933, 23 countries, including Austria and Australia, Syria and SA, signed the International Sanitary Convention for Aerial Navigation to deal with plague, cholera, yellow fever, typhus and smallpox. Before departure from infected areas, planes were to be cleaned, crew and passengers inspected and anyone showing symptoms, as well as “persons in close relations with the sick”, excluded. Any rats on board would be exterminated.
If during a flight a smallpox case was discovered, the sick passenger and those who might have been exposed to them were to be quarantined on arrival. There were exceptions for those with proof of a previous attack of smallpox or a vaccination “within less than three years and more than 12 days”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now