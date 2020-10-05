Life Virus result puts focus on Trump’s medical history US president’s doctors have been accused of writing overly flattering medical reports BL PREMIUM

Washington — Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test has refocused attention on the president’s health, which has been the source of speculation throughout his term in office.

Trump, who was the oldest person to be elected as a first-term president, has frequently boasted about his good health, using it as a campaign tactic against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, and against rival Joe Biden this year. His annual medicals while in office have described him as a relatively fit, if overweight, man in his 70s.