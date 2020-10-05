Life China rolls out experimental Covid vaccine as it eyes global market Medical experts question safety of programme before phase 3 trials are completed BL PREMIUM

Beijing — China is set to expand a programme that administers experimental coronavirus vaccines as its developers chart a risky path to dominating global supplies.

In a surprise announcement last month, a representative from state-owned China National Biotec, or Sinopharm, revealed that hundreds of thousands of Chinese had already taken the company’s two leading experimental Covid-19 vaccines.