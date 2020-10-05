China rolls out experimental Covid vaccine as it eyes global market
Medical experts question safety of programme before phase 3 trials are completed
05 October 2020 - 05:02
Beijing — China is set to expand a programme that administers experimental coronavirus vaccines as its developers chart a risky path to dominating global supplies.
In a surprise announcement last month, a representative from state-owned China National Biotec, or Sinopharm, revealed that hundreds of thousands of Chinese had already taken the company’s two leading experimental Covid-19 vaccines.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now