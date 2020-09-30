Life Sweet drams: bartenders reveal the secrets of the perfect nightcap From Brandy Alexander to Midnight in Italy … we raise a glass to the most important drink of the day BL PREMIUM

Let’s dispel a myth. According to legend, the point of the nightcap is to help with sleep — much like the fetching hat that all good folk should don at bedtime. Which is nonsense. If you fancy a big kip, drink warm honeyed milk or something else that reminds you of being a baby.

And don’t add gin. A proper nightcap — one with enough alcohol to subdue a horse — might help a human to pass out but it will never assist with real sleep. The term is euphemistic at best. But that is no criticism of the drink itself.