Sweet drams: bartenders reveal the secrets of the perfect nightcap
From Brandy Alexander to Midnight in Italy … we raise a glass to the most important drink of the day
30 September 2020 - 05:00
Let’s dispel a myth. According to legend, the point of the nightcap is to help with sleep — much like the fetching hat that all good folk should don at bedtime. Which is nonsense. If you fancy a big kip, drink warm honeyed milk or something else that reminds you of being a baby.
And don’t add gin. A proper nightcap — one with enough alcohol to subdue a horse — might help a human to pass out but it will never assist with real sleep. The term is euphemistic at best. But that is no criticism of the drink itself.
