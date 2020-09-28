Puff Daddy: a man, a clarinet, a midlife crisis
Some people deal with ageing by buying a Ferrari. Others resort to learning the clarinet
London — I suppose that as midlife crises go, a sudden desire to learn the clarinet is not too terrible, except perhaps for those who have to hear it. In the listings of a life unlived, the unlearnt woodwind stands rather low. And yet as my birthday hove into view, it was thoughts of this unfulfilled ambition that filtered through.
It could be worse. I could, for example, have gone for sax, which would not only be a rather more tragic effort to recapture a lost youth, but also decidedly more unpleasant for my captive audience. The saxophone has a demonstrable element of cool. Think sax and you think shades, languor, John Coltrane. Think clarinet and you think Acker Bilk, waistcoats and bowler hats. (Admittedly, I think Sidney Bechet or Artie Shaw but I have to recognise that in the cool Olympics, clarinettists rarely make it past the qualifying rounds.)
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now