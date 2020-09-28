Is that a robot cheerleader in my living room?
Artificial sights and sounds are no substitute for real fans at sports events
28 September 2020 - 05:03
Have you been watching?
Dazzled by Bayern Munich’s 8-2 demolition of FC Barcelona in Europe’s Champions League football tournament in August? Agape at the comeback victories of Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem in the finals of the US Open tennis tournament in September? Dazzled by LeBron James as he drags the Los Angeles Lakers towards yet another National Basketball Association title?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now