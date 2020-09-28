Life Is that a robot cheerleader in my living room? Artificial sights and sounds are no substitute for real fans at sports events BL PREMIUM

Have you been watching?

Dazzled by Bayern Munich’s 8-2 demolition of FC Barcelona in Europe’s Champions League football tournament in August? Agape at the comeback victories of Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem in the finals of the US Open tennis tournament in September? Dazzled by LeBron James as he drags the Los Angeles Lakers towards yet another National Basketball Association title?