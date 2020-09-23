Searching for life on Venus is a stab in the colossal dark
23 September 2020 - 05:00
In terms of planetary real estate, Venus is no Fifth Avenue. The moonless, ringless planet might mirror Earth in size and rocky composition but it would be murder to live there. The surface, at about 460°C, is hot enough to melt lead and the atmospheric pressure is high enough to crush a human.
A suffocating atmosphere of carbon dioxide is scattered with clouds that rain down droplets of sulphuric acid. And yet there is a slender chance that life hovers above this hostile world, which spins in the opposite direction from most planets and has sunrises more than a year apart.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now