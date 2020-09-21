Lockdown beards: an alternative theory
It’s not about laziness, or trying out a new look. The real reason reveals something important about how societies change
21 September 2020 - 05:05
London — Why have so many normally clean-shaven professional men grown beards during the Covid-19 lockdown? It is a curious issue, it seems that many people from Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to actor Jim Carrey — with some of my Financial Times colleagues — have started sprouting facial hair this year.
If you ask those newly bearded men why they have abandoned their razors, as I have done in recent months, you may hear a variety of answers: “It’s too much trouble to shave.” “There is no point if you are not in the office.” “Lockdown gives me a chance to try a new look.” They even credit a shortage of barbers.
