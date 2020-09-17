Life How remote staff will build a new corporate culture BL PREMIUM

“If you like it, you love it,” is how Carlos Brito, AB InBev’s CEO since 2005, describes the global brewer’s strong internal culture. The company’s hard-driving ethos comes from the top. “Everyone has a belief they could be Brito,” one alumnus of the group’s management training programme told me once.

AB InBev’s ambitious trainees may soon have to adjust their aim. A process to replace their leader — possibly with an outsider — is under way. These changes come as the coronavirus is putting extraordinary new pressure on corporate cultures everywhere.