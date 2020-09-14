Life Anders Tegnell and the Swedish Covid experiment Controversial epidemiologist believes lockdown is ‘using a hammer to kill a fly’. Could he be proved right? BL PREMIUM

At the start of this year, Anders Tegnell was just a low-profile bureaucrat in a country of 10-million people, heading a department that collects and analyses data on public health. Now, he has become one of the best-known — and most controversial — figures of the global coronavirus crisis.

The 64-year-old Swedish doctor was meant to spend 2020 helping Somalia set up a public health agency and sending questionnaires to Swedes to gauge different aspects of their wellbeing. Instead, his approach to Covid-19 — to keep schools, restaurants, fitness centres and borders open while refusing to follow China in imposing a formal lockdown — has caused him to become an unlikely polarising figure for a polarised age.