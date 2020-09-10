Life What the death of coffee shops tells us about Silicon Valley The tech community needs physical places to meet, program, pitch, make deals and brainstorm BL PREMIUM

The Creamery never had particularly good coffee. What it did have was a perfect location at one of the technology industry’s most valuable intersections. The ramshackle café was in the start-up friendly SoMa district of San Francisco, across the street from the Caltrain station that ran commuters all the way down to San Jose at the southernmost tip of Silicon Valley.

That made it a favourite spot for venture capitalists visiting from Sand Hill Road who did not wish to waste precious time going too far into SoMa to meet prospective investors. Founded in 2008, the café soon became a San Francisco institution, even as hipper coffee chains, such as Philz, Blue Bottle and Sightglass, expanded across the city.