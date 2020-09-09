Life What to drink to stay cool in summer Iced fruits, mango lassi, hot tea — what’s the best way to quench your thirst? BL PREMIUM

In the baking heat of Mumbai in high summer, people queue at kerbside stalls to buy cold, spicy masala sodas made with fizzy water, chilli pepper, cumin, ginger and black salt.

In Mexico City hosts offer their guests agua fresca during the hottest months: ice blended with fruit or herbs such as lemon, melon or mint. Hot cups of tea are drunk in England, while in West Africa, the Caribbean and parts of Latin America, people drink cold hibiscus flower tea. But who has best mastered the art of the refreshing summer drink?