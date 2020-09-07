Life Five smart ways to handle remote work, and two dumb ones There are many ways companies can help isolated staff feel connected, but gag rules are not one of them BL PREMIUM

London — Not long ago I met a woman from one of the world’s best-known companies who had just had unpleasant news. She had been going into the office since the onset of the pandemic, unlike other managers who had been working from home.

One day she came across a social media post that inadvertently revealed her head office was so pleased with its remote working experiment it had sent a lavish box of gift-wrapped delicacies to thank staff for their efforts.