Five smart ways to handle remote work, and two dumb ones
There are many ways companies can help isolated staff feel connected, but gag rules are not one of them
07 September 2020 - 05:00
London — Not long ago I met a woman from one of the world’s best-known companies who had just had unpleasant news. She had been going into the office since the onset of the pandemic, unlike other managers who had been working from home.
One day she came across a social media post that inadvertently revealed her head office was so pleased with its remote working experiment it had sent a lavish box of gift-wrapped delicacies to thank staff for their efforts.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now