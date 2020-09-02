Elon Musk-backed Neuralink unveils upgraded brain-implant technology
The neurotech start-up shows how a device can broadcast a pig’s neural activity
02 September 2020 - 14:39
Elon Musk-backed Neuralink announced an improved prototype of the brain implant it unveiled a year ago, with the Tesla CEO calling it a “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires”.
In a live-streamed event, the private neurotech start-up last week showed off a pig, Gertrude, which had undergone surgery to have a coin-sized device called The Link implanted into its skull.
