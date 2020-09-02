Life Elon Musk-backed Neuralink unveils upgraded brain-implant technology The neurotech start-up shows how a device can broadcast a pig’s neural activity BL PREMIUM

Elon Musk-backed Neuralink announced an improved prototype of the brain implant it unveiled a year ago, with the Tesla CEO calling it a “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires”.

In a live-streamed event, the private neurotech start-up last week showed off a pig, Gertrude, which had undergone surgery to have a coin-sized device called The Link implanted into its skull.