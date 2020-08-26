Life The curse of the Airbnb aesthetic How the global anonymous chic that makes Budapest look the same as Brooklyn has crept into our own interiors BL PREMIUM

Why do we travel? And would we still travel if everywhere was the same? What would be the point?

Surf through Airbnb looking for your next holiday apartment and you will notice that the offerings in New York or Paris, London or Budapest, São Paulo or Tokyo often look weirdly similar. As others have pointed out, it is as if a tasteful veil of white walls and grey sofas, house plants and mid-century-style furniture has descended and flattened them all into uniformity. Writer Kyle Chayka dubbed this phenomenon of the continuous rentable interior “airspace”.