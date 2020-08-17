West’s response to Russian vaccine owes as much to geopolitics as science
Treatment based on internationally approved Ebola inoculation draws criticism after Russia rips up the rule book
17 August 2020 - 05:05
In 1768, Russian empress Catherine the Great volunteered to be inoculated against smallpox in an effort to show her subjects that the emerging medical technique was safe.
It was with a similar aim in mind that President Vladimir Putin revealed last Tuesday that his daughter had been part of human trials for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. That detail came as Putin announced that Russia had granted the vaccine regulatory approval for public use, beating every other country to the milestone.
