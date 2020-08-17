Life West’s response to Russian vaccine owes as much to geopolitics as science Treatment based on internationally approved Ebola inoculation draws criticism after Russia rips up the rule book BL PREMIUM

In 1768, Russian empress Catherine the Great volunteered to be inoculated against smallpox in an effort to show her subjects that the emerging medical technique was safe.

It was with a similar aim in mind that President Vladimir Putin revealed last Tuesday that his daughter had been part of human trials for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. That detail came as Putin announced that Russia had granted the vaccine regulatory approval for public use, beating every other country to the milestone.