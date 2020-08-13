Life We need e-guardian angels to fight deepfakes Some deepfakes could take advantage of our personal data to pinpoint our vulnerabilities, befriend us and manipulate us BL PREMIUM

A new generation of highly persuasive deepfakes designed to manipulate and confuse the public is worming its way through the internet. We may think we are invulnerable, but the sophistication of this new breed is likely to catch out even the savviest of us — in fact, it has probably already done so.

Today’s deepfakes are more than just Twitter accounts controlled by robots or manipulated videos of real people in the public eye. They are being designed to pass as unremarkable ordinary people, or journalists. Take the case of Oliver Taylor, a coffee-loving politics junkie who writes freelance editorials for the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel. Or so the world thought until a Reuters article in July noted that, despite his ample online footprint and convincing profile picture, “Taylor” does not exist.