Life DIY fermentation: confessions — and recipes — of a culture vulture From onion-chilli paste to grasshopper garum, there are many adventures to be had spiking food with time and microbes

Like all the most dangerous habits, mine started with a youthful experiment: a funky Tunisian concoction called hrous, which comes from the edge of the Sahara.

I was led to it by that peerless gastronomic explorer Paula Wolfert and her Mediterranean Cooking, a take-you-there book that was published in 1977, a year when toothpicks were still commonly used to impale pineapple and cheese.