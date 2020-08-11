How to close the gender pay gap: solutions from Sheryl Sandberg, Kathy Matsui and more
From Billie Jean King to Aditi Rao Hydari, seven global trailblazers on speeding up change in the workplace
11 August 2020 - 05:05
Women around the world will have to wait another two centuries for the global gender gap to fully close.
That’s what the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicted last December, when it stated that at the current rate of change it could take a startling 257 years to close the workplace gap — which measures factors such as wage equality, seniority and labour force participation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now