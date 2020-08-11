Life How to close the gender pay gap: solutions from Sheryl Sandberg, Kathy Matsui and more From Billie Jean King to Aditi Rao Hydari, seven global trailblazers on speeding up change in the workplace BL PREMIUM

Women around the world will have to wait another two centuries for the global gender gap to fully close.

That’s what the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicted last December, when it stated that at the current rate of change it could take a startling 257 years to close the workplace gap — which measures factors such as wage equality, seniority and labour force participation.