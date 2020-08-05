TikTok and the splintering of global internet
Forced sale of popular Chinese app in the US is a turning point
05 August 2020 - 05:10
An app known mostly for teenagers posting videos of dance routines and comedy skits might seem an unusual subject of national security concerns.
In the unfolding history of the online world, however, the forced sale to an American company of the US arm of TikTok, the first Chinese social media venture to become a global phenomenon, is a milestone.
