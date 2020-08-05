Life Hurtigruten suspends all expedition cruises after Arctic Covid-19 outbreak Norwegian shipping company apologises for ‘serious situation’ after at least 41 people were infected BL PREMIUM

The Norwegian shipping company at the heart of a large coronavirus outbreak has halted all expedition cruises and conceded it failed to follow its own guidelines in a further blow to the embattled industry’s image.

At least 41 staff and passengers were infected with coronavirus on two sailings of Hurtigruten’s MS Roald Amundsen from the northern Norwegian city of Tromso to the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard at the end of July.