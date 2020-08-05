Hurtigruten suspends all expedition cruises after Arctic Covid-19 outbreak
Norwegian shipping company apologises for ‘serious situation’ after at least 41 people were infected
05 August 2020 - 05:00
The Norwegian shipping company at the heart of a large coronavirus outbreak has halted all expedition cruises and conceded it failed to follow its own guidelines in a further blow to the embattled industry’s image.
At least 41 staff and passengers were infected with coronavirus on two sailings of Hurtigruten’s MS Roald Amundsen from the northern Norwegian city of Tromso to the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard at the end of July.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now