A farming revolution is what we need in this crisis The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a reckoning for how we feed ourselves and where we get our food

Little Rock — When I daydream about what the ranch I lead in Arkansas will look like in 10 years, I picture black soil — rich like chocolate cake, full of earthworms and fungi. The sound of song birds and quail is ever-present and livestock graze in pastures full of diverse forage. The streams all run clear. This to me is farming as it should be.

Covid-19 has brought to light the inherent challenges in our global food and agriculture systems. When the pandemic started in the US, food stockpiling paired with restaurant, school and office closures, disrupted supply chains and resulted in an overwhelming shock for industrial farming and meat operations. Inhumane and inexcusable working conditions were exposed in some farms and meatpacking plants, while the financial plight of many small-scale farmers has been worsened.