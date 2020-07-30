Life Pandemic drives boom in ‘air button’ technologies Companies rush to develop contactless movement-tracking software as concerns persist over the spread of virus via surfaces BL PREMIUM

London — The coronavirus pandemic is driving a boom in “air button” technologies that allow users to operate devices without physically touching them, as concerns persist over the spread of the virus through contact with surfaces.

Last week, Jaguar Land Rover announced that it was testing a contactless movement-tracking system, “predictive touch”, for its dashboard control panel. Developed with the University of Cambridge, it tracks users’ hand motions and combines this with other information such as eye movements to interpret which option they wish to select.