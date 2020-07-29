Life The end of the jumbo jet era BL PREMIUM

The Queen of the Skies is approaching her abdication. British Airways (BA) has announced that its 31 Boeing 747-400s will never fly again. There are still more than 500 747s in service with other airlines, though many are grounded because of the coronavirus crisis. But BA was the 747’s biggest operator. Its immediate retirement of its 747s marks the demise of the jumbo plane’s 50-year reign.

BA’s announcement follows similar decisions by airlines such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Air France. The last 747 in the Qantas fleet last week did a farewell sweep over Sydney and then flew across the Pacific to Los Angeles, before heading for its final resting place in the Mojave Desert.