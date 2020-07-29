Life Shortcuts — updates from Iceland and Cyprus A screaming tourism promotion; and a venerable cruise line is relaunched BL PREMIUM

Iceland — Recent years have seen Nordic tourist boards competing to invent other online marketing campaigns, from Norway’s Sheep With a View videos tracking free-roaming animals around the countryside to the Faroes’ Remote Tourism, in which viewers could control the movements of an islander wearing a live head-mounted camera. The latest is Promote Iceland’s Let It Out campaign, launched in July, which allows users to record a scream of frustration and then watch and listen via an online video link as it is played from a speaker in a remote Icelandic wilderness.

Now, however, the apparently left-field idea, devised by advertising agency M & C Saatchi, is the subject of a copyright dispute, after British artist Marcus Lyall complained the idea is based on his London installation Scream the House Down. Running since June, it is also designed to vocalise “inner frustrations”, in this case by screaming into a Zoom call, with the sound level lighting up a four-storey office building...