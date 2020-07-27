Life It really is the vaccine or nothing There is no point in contemplating a return to work, schooling and travel patterns without one BL PREMIUM

In my years of journalism I cannotrecall a single global problem to which there was one simple answer.

The Cold War was complicated. The rise of China is unnerving. The travails of the West’s middle class are migraine-inducing. Global warming creates ulcers. Let’s not even get into social media. None of these issues could or can be fixed by a magic bullet.