Life T-cells: the missing link in coronavirus immunity? BL PREMIUM

Scientists who have spent months focused on the role of antibodies in fighting Covid-19 are beginning to suspect that a lesser-known part of the immune system is equally crucial: T-cells.

Evidence is emerging that T-cells, which can “remember” past infections and kill pathogens if they reappear, have a big influence on how long patients remain resistant to reinfection by Covid-19.