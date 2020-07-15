Spirits giant Suntory bets on drinking helmets for pub revival
Third-biggest spirits maker tells managers to come up with headgear for safe drinking during the pandemic
15 July 2020 - 05:00
Suntory, the Japanese maker of Jim Beam whiskey and Courvoisier cognac, wants consumers to swap face masks for drinking helmets.
With many Japanese still reluctant to return to pubs and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic, Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami in June handed a group of top managers a seemingly impossible mission: design headgear that will keep drinkers safe while recapturing the pre-coronavirus experience of a fun night out.
