BIG READ: Climate change: what Antarctica's 'doomsday glacier' means for the planet

Even by the standards of Antarctica, there are few places as remote and hostile as Thwaites Glacier. More than 1,600km from the nearest research base, battered by storms that can last for weeks, with temperatures that hit -40°C in winter, working on the glacier is sometimes compared to working on the moon.

Dubbed the “doomsday” glacier, Thwaites, perhaps more than any other place in the world, holds crucial clues about the future of the planet.