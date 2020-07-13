Life WHO struggles to prove itself in the face of Covid-19 Donald Trump’s rejection of UN body highlights problems over politics, science and funding BL PREMIUM

President Harry Truman signed the US up to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948 with the “hope and expectation” it would “help liberate men everywhere from the overhanging dread of preventable disease”.

This week President Donald Trump moved to rip the US out of the UN body over its performance during the coronavirus pandemic — and the WHO announced an independent review into how it and others handled the crisis.