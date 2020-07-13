Life Redesigning society after Covid-19 From health to education or debt, there is a deep need for a new social contract BL PREMIUM

London — Covid-19 has revealed deep flaws in our societies that have been festering for decades. These flaws were reflected in people’s disappointment in the lives offered to them. Even before the pandemic struck, surveys found that four out of every five people in the US, Europe, China, India and various developing countries believed “the system” was not working for them.

Coronavirus has made the inadequacy of health-care systems, the increasingly precarious nature of work and the difficult trade-offs between the generations even more apparent. Now we have a chance to use this crisis to define what a new social contract, fairer to all, might look like.