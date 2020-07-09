Tech giants at forefront of East-West decoupling
Companies face difficult choice over Hong Kong’s new security law
09 July 2020 - 05:00
London — Not so long ago every western technology group wanted to be in China.
The prospect of signing up the nation’s 1-billion-plus citizens was a prospect too lucrative to ignore. For many, Hong Kong offered a perfect base: close enough to China but not subject to Beijing’s more stringent laws.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now