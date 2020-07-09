Apology YouTube videos are the ‘new new thing’
Millennial influencers, like social media groups, are having to navigate an ethical minefield
09 July 2020 - 05:00
London — Apology videos by YouTube influencers are so inescapable that they have blossomed into a recognisable format.
The set-up is carefully planned so viewers are not distracted by mansions, sports cars and other evidence of YouTube-generated wealth. Wacky jump-cut edits and visual effects are also out. The idea is to demonstrate total sincerity while staring damp-eyed into the camera and asking fans (and advertisers) for forgiveness.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now