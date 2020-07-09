Life Apology YouTube videos are the ‘new new thing’ Millennial influencers, like social media groups, are having to navigate an ethical minefield BL PREMIUM

London — Apology videos by YouTube influencers are so inescapable that they have blossomed into a recognisable format.

The set-up is carefully planned so viewers are not distracted by mansions, sports cars and other evidence of YouTube-generated wealth. Wacky jump-cut edits and visual effects are also out. The idea is to demonstrate total sincerity while staring damp-eyed into the camera and asking fans (and advertisers) for forgiveness.