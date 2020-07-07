Bangkok acts to keep a prim lid on its fleshpots
Owners of clubs and bars fear conditions set by the government will limit the fun of the nightlife
07 July 2020 - 14:57
After falling silent for three-and-a-half months, Bangkok’s nightclubs, bars and other nightspots reopened their doors last week.
This fifth stage of the country’s semilockdown, imposed in mid-March, is the surest sign yet that Thailand, after apparent success bringing Covid-19 under control, is returning to its old, unruly self.
