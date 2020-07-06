Vitamin D promoted as potential defence against coronavirus
Scientists say more research is needed to prove whether ‘sunshine’ supplements can fight off Covid-19
06 July 2020 - 05:04
Calls are growing for people to take vitamin D supplements to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19, as some research suggests they could be especially beneficial to those with darker skin.
People in the UK have been urged by three influential organisations, including the government’s scientific advisory commission on nutrition. to ensure they are consuming enough vitamin D.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now