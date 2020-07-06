Life Vitamin D promoted as potential defence against coronavirus Scientists say more research is needed to prove whether ‘sunshine’ supplements can fight off Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Calls are growing for people to take vitamin D supplements to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19, as some research suggests they could be especially beneficial to those with darker skin.

People in the UK have been urged by three influential organisations, including the government’s scientific advisory commission on nutrition. to ensure they are consuming enough vitamin D.