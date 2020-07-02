Life The 416-quadrillion reasons why Japan’s supercomputer is No 1 The great processing might of Fugaku will be focused on parsing earthquakes, weather patterns and coughs BL PREMIUM

For a good part of last week, the unrivalled highlight of Japanese television — looped on news programmes — was a short computer simulation of a salaryman sitting at his desk and coughing. Its prime time primacy is total: this cough is the Killing Eve of animated expectoration.

The imagined office in the video, like tens of thousands of its real-life equivalents around Japan, appears carefully prepared for the great return to work and new normal of life under Covid-19. The desks are separated by decent physical space, and sensible plastic partitions cleave the landscape.