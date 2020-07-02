The 416-quadrillion reasons why Japan’s supercomputer is No 1
The great processing might of Fugaku will be focused on parsing earthquakes, weather patterns and coughs
02 July 2020 - 05:00
For a good part of last week, the unrivalled highlight of Japanese television — looped on news programmes — was a short computer simulation of a salaryman sitting at his desk and coughing. Its prime time primacy is total: this cough is the Killing Eve of animated expectoration.
The imagined office in the video, like tens of thousands of its real-life equivalents around Japan, appears carefully prepared for the great return to work and new normal of life under Covid-19. The desks are separated by decent physical space, and sensible plastic partitions cleave the landscape.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now