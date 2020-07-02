Life Generation TikTok comes of age The old world order doesn’t have much to offer, so they’re cooking up a new one BL PREMIUM

After a slow infancy in which it has become best known for generating dance routines and memes, TikTok can now lay claim to being the new disrupter of the age. The social media platform, first launched in China in 2016, has been gaining in maturity for a while now. Lockdown has unquestionably accelerated the pace. And where once the platform and its users were dismissed as puerile, the content lately has wisened up.

The comedian Sarah Cooper, for example, has harnessed an audience of millions by performing Donald Trump’s speeches via lip-sync, a tool more traditionally reserved for users who like mouthing along to Justin Bieber songs. Cooper has picked up a slew of admirers — Ben Stiller, Jimmy Fallon and Jerry Seinfeld for a start — and signed with the WME agency, making her one of the biggest breakout stars of quarantine. Not bad considering she’s using someone else’s material and has yet to say a word.