Frequent flyer: business travel is dead on its feet

Virtual technology is changing the way we think about conferences and meetings

In early March, while the world’s airline fleets were being grounded, I wrote that when the Covid-19 crisis was over, business travellers would be back. They needed the personal contact and Zoom wasn’t the same.

Four months later, some of the planes are flying again. Several readers have reported to me that, while the airports are largely empty, short-haul aircraft are often packed. But that may be because there are far fewer flights.