Frequent flyer: business travel is dead on its feet
Virtual technology is changing the way we think about conferences and meetings
01 July 2020 - 05:00
In early March, while the world’s airline fleets were being grounded, I wrote that when the Covid-19 crisis was over, business travellers would be back. They needed the personal contact and Zoom wasn’t the same.
Four months later, some of the planes are flying again. Several readers have reported to me that, while the airports are largely empty, short-haul aircraft are often packed. But that may be because there are far fewer flights.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now