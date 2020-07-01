Life Advertising boycott puts Facebook to the test Greater transparency is needed of the algorithms that control content BL PREMIUM

Ford, Adidas, Starbucks, Unilever — the roll call of companies joining the advertising boycott against Facebook includes some of the world’s biggest household brands.

So far, more than 150 have pledged to pull their ads from the social media network for up to six months over its failure to take meaningful action against misinformation and hate speech.